Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $117.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

