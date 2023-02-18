Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,127 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.79. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

