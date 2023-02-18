Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

