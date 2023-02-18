Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,007 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.15 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

