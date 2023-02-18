Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 29.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 963,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

