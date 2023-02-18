Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $22.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 7,937,787 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

