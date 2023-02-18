Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,047 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,773,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,303,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,061,000 after purchasing an additional 344,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,955,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

ARMK opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

