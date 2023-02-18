Bessemer Group Inc. Has $196,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

EQR opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

