Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $21.04. Toast shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 8,647,061 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock worth $162,965,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

