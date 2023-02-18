Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,263 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.4 %

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.