Korea Investment CORP Acquires 40,728 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after buying an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.