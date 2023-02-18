DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.86.

DoorDash Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE DASH opened at $61.81 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

