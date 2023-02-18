Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 15,492 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $157,902.16.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.