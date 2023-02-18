Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 15,492 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $157,902.16.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.