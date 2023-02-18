BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

