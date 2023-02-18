Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,203,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,291,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

