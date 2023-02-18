Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,203,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,291,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
