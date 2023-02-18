Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,400 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

