SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Capital One Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.