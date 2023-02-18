SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Capital One Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.87.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
