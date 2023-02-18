Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 89,514 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,514 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Nordic American Tankers worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 2.4 %

NAT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.61 million. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.