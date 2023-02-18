Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,634 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

CORT stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

