Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.16 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

