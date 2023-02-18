Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BUR opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

