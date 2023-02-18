Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 204,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 92,785 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 306,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFHC opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

