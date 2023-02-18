Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,559 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Suzano by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,994,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 241.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 51.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Suzano Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

