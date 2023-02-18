Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,767 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $716.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

