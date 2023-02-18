ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.07 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 568.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Primoris Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Primoris Services Profile

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.