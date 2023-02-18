Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 21,725 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

