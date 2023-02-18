ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 9,341 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after acquiring an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $239.74 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Stories

