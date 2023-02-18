ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 208.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,003 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,016,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ON by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after buying an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

ON Stock Down 1.9 %

ONON stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.