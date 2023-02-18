ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,318 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $143,738,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

