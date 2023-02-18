ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 462,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Stories

