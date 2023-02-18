49,172 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,172 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Down 1.8 %

PRFT stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.