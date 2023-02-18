ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 79,842 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in uniQure were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in uniQure by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in uniQure by 6,446.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 536,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,954 shares of company stock valued at $737,780 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure Stock Up 2.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.