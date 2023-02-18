13,381 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $301.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.81.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

