ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.