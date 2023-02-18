ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.15 Million in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 511,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.