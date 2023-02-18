ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $166.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

