Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Chesapeake Energy worth $135,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $64,746,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

