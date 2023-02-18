Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 41,656 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of Lincoln National worth $136,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after buying an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after buying an additional 294,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

