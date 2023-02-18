Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.72% of Kirby worth $135,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

