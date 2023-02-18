Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

