Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,923 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of PPG Industries worth $127,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PPG opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $124.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.