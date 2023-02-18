Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $161.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

