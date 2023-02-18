Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 291.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Craig Hallum cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Shares of SI stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

