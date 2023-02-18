Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJK opened at $74.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

