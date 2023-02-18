Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,998 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

