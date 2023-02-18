Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,283 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,489 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

