FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $431.23 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.40 and its 200-day moving average is $426.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

