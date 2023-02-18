Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,374 shares of company stock worth $195,824,085 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TDG opened at $743.97 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $674.36 and a 200 day moving average of $623.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

