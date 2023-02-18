Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

