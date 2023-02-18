Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.